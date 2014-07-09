The aptitude why command is awesome. At a glance, it tells you the whole dependency tree that led a package being installed, starting with the user’s action:

chromakode@ardent:~$ aptitude why liboxideqtcore0 i unity-webapps-service Depends webapp-container i A webapp-container Depends webbrowser-app (= 0.23+14.04.20140428-0ubuntu1) i A webbrowser-app Depends liboxideqt-qmlplugin (>= 1.0.0~bzr490) i A liboxideqt-qmlplugin Depends liboxideqtcore0 (= 1.0.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1)

Every package manager should be able to answer that question so simply.