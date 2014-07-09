A hacky workaround for empty contents_pillar in salt-ssh
I’ve been really enjoying learning to use SaltStack to configure my servers and VMs. The relatively new
salt-ssh transport is incredibly convenient for managing a small number of project cloud servers. However, there is one limitation I’ve discovered when handling certificates and private keys:
file.managed’s
contents_pillar parameter outputs blank files.
It seems that pillar data is not sent to the minion environment when using
salt-ssh. The
contents_pillar pillar lookup then falls back to an empty default value (site note: a good example of why strict KeyErrors are helpful!). However, since the state datastructure is rendered on the master server, there is a hacky workaround relying on templating directives. For example:
/etc/openvpn/server.key:
file.managed:
- contents: |
{{ pillar['openvpn']['server_key'] | indent(8) }}
- user: root
- group: root
- mode: 600
(It is necessary to use the
indent() jinja2 filter so that the inlined contents form valid YAML.)
Hopefully a future version of
salt-ssh will support
contents_pillar, making this unnecessary. In the mean time, this was the least gross hack I could find.