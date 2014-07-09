A hacky workaround for empty contents_pillar in salt-ssh

I’ve been really enjoying learning to use SaltStack to configure my servers and VMs. The relatively new salt-ssh transport is incredibly convenient for managing a small number of project cloud servers. However, there is one limitation I’ve discovered when handling certificates and private keys: file.managed ’s contents_pillar parameter outputs blank files.

It seems that pillar data is not sent to the minion environment when using salt-ssh . The contents_pillar pillar lookup then falls back to an empty default value (site note: a good example of why strict KeyErrors are helpful!). However, since the state datastructure is rendered on the master server, there is a hacky workaround relying on templating directives. For example:

/etc/openvpn/server.key: file.managed: - contents: | {{ pillar['openvpn']['server_key'] | indent(8) }} - user: root - group: root - mode: 600

(It is necessary to use the indent() jinja2 filter so that the inlined contents form valid YAML.)