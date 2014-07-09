Fixing hanging deja-dup S3 uploads
After configuring deja-dup to back up to S3, I hit a snag: the process seemed to hang during the upload phase.
To obtain more information, I found that you can enable verbose output via an environment variable (why it isn’t a verbose command-line parameter is a mystery to me):
DEJA_DUP_DEBUG=1 deja-dup --backup
The first S3 upload would start and hang, eventually printing the error:
DUPLICITY: . Upload 's3+http://[...].vol1.difftar.gpg' failed (attempt #1, reason: error: [Errno 104] Connection reset by peer)
It turns out that this is a transient error for new S3 buckets while the DNS changes propagate through AWS (reference). Indeed, the full error contents of
curling the bucket described a temporary redirect, which was probably not being handled properly by deja-dup/duplicity/python-boto. After waiting about an hour, the problem was resolved and my backup process went smoothly.
As a side note, after tinkering with the IAM profile a bit, this is the minimal set of permissions I could find for the duplicity account:
{
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": ["s3:ListBucket"],
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::BUCKETNAME"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": ["s3:GetObject", "s3:PutObject"],
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::BUCKETNAME/*"
}
]
}